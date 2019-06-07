|
Bertie L. Braxton of Sterling Heights Age 95, passed away on June 6, 2019 in Clinton Township, Michigan Born October 7, 1923 in Detroit, Michigan.Beloved husband of the late Grace L. Braxton (nee Klatt). Loving father of Carter (Jackie) Braxton and Annet (Robert) Jones.Proud grandfather of Matthew (Samantha) Jones, Jeffrey Jones, and Robert Braxton.Dear brother of Daisy Bradley, Nancy Ritzman, and John Braxton.Visitation at the Wm Sullivan & Son Funeral Home 8459 Hall Road (3 Blks E. of Van Dyke)Utica Sunday 3-9pm with a American Legion Service 7pmFuneral Service Monday 11am at the funeral home.Interment Cadillac Memorial Gardens East Cemetery Clinton Township, MichiganFamily request donations to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105
Published in The Macomb Daily on June 8, 2019