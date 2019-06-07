The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
8459 Hall Road
Utica, MI 48317
(586) 731-2411
Resources
More Obituaries for Bertie Braxton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bertie Braxton

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bertie Braxton Obituary
Bertie L. Braxton of Sterling Heights Age 95, passed away on June 6, 2019 in Clinton Township, Michigan Born October 7, 1923 in Detroit, Michigan.Beloved husband of the late Grace L. Braxton (nee Klatt). Loving father of Carter (Jackie) Braxton and Annet (Robert) Jones.Proud grandfather of Matthew (Samantha) Jones, Jeffrey Jones, and Robert Braxton.Dear brother of Daisy Bradley, Nancy Ritzman, and John Braxton.Visitation at the Wm Sullivan & Son Funeral Home 8459 Hall Road (3 Blks E. of Van Dyke)Utica Sunday 3-9pm with a American Legion Service 7pmFuneral Service Monday 11am at the funeral home.Interment Cadillac Memorial Gardens East Cemetery Clinton Township, MichiganFamily request donations to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105
Published in The Macomb Daily on June 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
Download Now