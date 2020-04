Or Copy this URL to Share

Betty A. Mordan age 94 passed away April 30, 2020. Loving mother of Nancy Sommer (Ken), Beverly Sherman (David), Kathy Schneider, Sandy Ziehmer, and the late Thomas Mordan. Proud grandmother Danny, Kurt, Corinne, Richard, Ryan, James, Thomas, Kim and Kate. Proud great-grandmother of Ashlyn, Kennedy, Ryann, Charlie, River, Richard. Dear sister of Ronald Porter and sister-in-law Shirley Porter and Linda Middaugh. A public “Celebration of Life” will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store