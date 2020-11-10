Betty Inez Carl, age 87 of Warren, died on November 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Alfred. Loving mother of Colleen and Curtis (Stacy) Carl. Dear grandmother of Emily and Benjamin Carl. Also survived by cousin Ron Johnson and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by siblings; Charles Barnes, Lillian Wolverton, and Patricia Kerr. A private family service will be held for Betty. Arrangements entrusted to the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home in Warren, Michigan. Please share memories at:



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store