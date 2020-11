Or Copy this URL to Share

Betty Jane Camps, age 96, of Sterling Heights Mi. joined her husband Jimmy and son Jamie in eternal rest on Nov. 14, 2020. She is survived by her daughter Cynthia Galbraith and sons Timothy and Keith. Her husband James was a decorated WWII Army veteran and preceded her in death in 2003. Her son Jamie also passed the same year.



