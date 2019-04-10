|
|
Valenti, Betty Jane Irene was 89 years of age when she passed away in the comfort of her home, surrounded by loved ones, on April 3, 2019. Betty was born on September 29th, 1929. She was a strong mother for her family of seven children: Albert (Kathy) Valenti, Raymond Valenti and Brenda Goral (both deceased), Pamela (Mark) Pierce, Randy Valenti, Penni Valenti and Andrea Valenti. She was the beloved grandmother of eight grandchildren. She will be laid to rest in the Christian Memorial Cemetery in Rochester Hills.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 14, 2019