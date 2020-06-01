Betty Jane Moore
Betty Jane Moore, age 89 of Clinton Township, Michigan died Sunday May 31, 2020. She was born September 23, 1930 in Mount Clemens, Michigan to the late Otis and Viola Jobse Miller. Member of Trinity Lutheran Church and over a 50 year member of Burning Tree Golf and Country Club. Survived by sons, John Moore and Jack Moore, Jr. Preceded in death by husband Jack “Chick” Moore, Sr. Private visitation will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 in the Harold W. Vick Funeral Home, 140 South Main, Mount Clemens, MI. Private burial will take place at Clinton Grove Cemetery, Clinton Township. Contributions may be addressed to Trinity Lutheran Church, 38900 Harper, Clinton Township, MI 48036. View full obituary at www.vickfuneralhome.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
