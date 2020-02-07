The Macomb Daily Obituaries
Service
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Betty Metdepenningen Obituary
Betty K. Metdepenningen (Otte), age 97, went home to be with the Lord on February 05, 2020 at home in Sterling Heights. Betty was born in Mt. Clemens, Michigan to the late Loren and Emma Otte. Dear mother of Barbara Bauman, Robin (Lynette), Dennis (Carol), Patricia (Kevin) DeKeyser, Christopher (Alexis) and Jeffery (Michelle); loving grandmother to 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; she is also survived by special friends Linda, Don, and Nathan LaBarbera. Betty is predeceased by her husband Frank, son Bruce, and sister Shirley Osborne. Betty attended and led bible studies and was a leader in both Awana and MOP ministries. Besides raising her family Betty enjoyd working as a patient sitter at St. Joseph Hospital. The family will greet friends at Kaul Funeral Home of Clinton Township, 35201 Garfield Road, on Sunday, February 9th from 3:00pm until 8:00pm and Monday, February 10th from 3:00pm until 8:00pm. Mrs. Metdepenningen will have a private burial at Cadillac Memorial Gardens East. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Seasons Hospice, Compassion Pregnancy Center, or Veterans Services. Fond memories and online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KaulFuneralHome.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on Feb. 9, 2020
