Betty J. Trombley, 97, passed away peacefully on June 11, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Fred. Betty is survived by her children: Kathleen (the late Brian) Williams, Fred (Kishiko), Greg (Nancy), Jim (Pam), Ed (Terri); 14 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great grandchildren. She worked as the librarian at Ardmore School for many years. Visitation, Sunday, June 16, 2019 from 3:00-9:00 p.m. with a evening service at 7:00 p.m. at Kaul Funeral Home, 28433 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores. Funeral Mass, Monday, June 17, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (Instate 9:30 a.m.) at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church, 21100 Madison, St. Clair Shores.
Published in The Macomb Daily on June 14, 2019