Sommers, Beverly B., age 91, died February 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Martin “Chuck”. Loving mother of Julie (Stanley) Jesionowski and Janice (the late Randy) Rice. Devoted grandmother of Ryan (Teresa), Gerald (Katie), Dennis (Melissa), Bruce, Steven, and great grandmother of Natalie, Autumn, Josephine, Elinor, Alex, Tara, Camryn, Isla, Summer, and Maria. Visitation Monday 3-9 pm at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Rd.) in Warren. Funeral Services Tuesday 11:00 am at the Funeral Home. Please share memories at
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 3, 2019