D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI 48093
586-751-0444
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI
View Map
Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
White Chapel Cemetery
621 West Long Lake Road
Troy, MI
View Map
Sommers, Beverly B., age 91, died February 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Martin “Chuck”. Loving mother of Julie (Stanley) Jesionowski and Janice (the late Randy) Rice. Devoted grandmother of Ryan (Teresa), Gerald (Katie), Dennis (Melissa), Bruce, Steven, and great grandmother of Natalie, Autumn, Josephine, Elinor, Alex, Tara, Camryn, Isla, Summer, and Maria. Visitation Monday 3-9 pm at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Rd.) in Warren. Funeral Services Tuesday 11:00 am at the Funeral Home. Please share memories at
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 3, 2019
