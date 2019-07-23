|
|
Beverly Jean Esch, age 82, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019. Beloved wife of William Esch; cherished mother of Charlotte (Robert) Brohl, Alison (Stew) Bradke, David (Diane) Esch, Cynthia (Mahlon) McCaleb, and Chris (Alecia) Esch; adored grandmother of eight; loving sister of Marlene (Ron) Bonnett. Predeceased by dear son, Jeffrey W. Esch; siblings, Nancy (Jerry) Gordon, Ron Preston, and Karen Wright. Visitation from 2-8 p.m. on Friday, July 26th at Hauss-Modetz Funeral Home, 47477 Romeo Plank, Macomb. The funeral service 11 a.m. with a 10 a.m. in-state on Saturday, July 27th at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 17051 24 Mile Rd, Macomb. Burial at St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials to St. Peter Lutheran Moving Forward fund.
Published in The Macomb Daily on July 24, 2019