Beverly Jane Carr, 06/06/1936 – 03/18/2020. In loving Memory of Beverly Jane Carr. Loving Mother of Robert (Janet) Carr, Debbie (Chuck) Bellestri and Kevin (Kelly) Carr. Proud Grandmother of Brandon, Tara, Marissa, Alyssa, Vanessa, Sabrina, Reilly and Brennan, Great-grandmother of Nico and Livia. Beverly was born in Detroit, MI. Daughter of the late Edward and Laura Konar, sister of James (Carol) and Dear Aunt of Wendy and Jimmy Konar. Companion of the deceased Cliff Lindquist and for the last 11 years of the deceased Norm Wolfsy. Beverly was passionate about dancing, dining, boating and walking at Metro Beach. She enjoyed time with her grandchildren and was very proud of their accomplishments. In her early years she loved spending time in the Traverse City area, In particular Glen Lake and climbing the Sleeping Bear Sand Dunes. Visitation Sunday 3–9 p.m. at the Sterling Heights Chapel of the E.J. Mandziuk and Son Funeral Directors. Funeral Service Monday 11 a.m. at First English Lutheran Church, Grosse Pointe Woods. Instate 10:30 a.m. until time of service. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Please share memories at:
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 21, 2020