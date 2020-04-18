|
Warren, Beverly J. (nee Rainey), age 84, April 17, 2020. Graduated from Madison High School in 1953. Beloved mother of Vicki (Larry) Spokes, Cyndi (Joe) Rosinski, James, Mark (Melissa), and Robin (Don) Sowa. Cherished grandmother of 6, great-grandmother of 5, and great-great-grandmother of 1. Dear sister of Shirley (Ray) Schell and Patricia Knight. Preceded in death by her husband Challis, parents Clarence and Jessie Rainey, step-mother Roberta Rainey, and grandson Brandon. Interment Oakview Cemetery, Royal Oak. A memorial service is being planned for the near future. Arrangements entrusted to A.H. Peters Funeral Home, Warren.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 19, 2020