Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bidigare Marie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bidigare Denise Marie

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bidigare Denise Marie Obituary
63, of Harrison Township, MI passed away on June 4th, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born September 2nd, 1955, to Louis and Colleen Jankowski Caloia in Michigan. She had a tremendous spirit and loved life. She married Larry Bidigare in Harrison Township in the fall of 1980 whereupon they had two children Lauren and Daniel. Denise loved her children and family more than anything. She was an artist, master gardener, loved her two cats Ziggy and Ming Ming. She is survived by her husband Larry, daughter Lauren, son Daniel, sister Cindy Caloia, niece Lisa Hintz and husband and their two children Dominic and Rachel, her sister in law Theresa Jones and Nancy Corwin and their spouses and six nieces and nephews and nine great-nieces and nephews. The family honors the memory of Denise and invites you to visit and share memories Thursday 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Wm. R. Hamilton Chapel, Mt. Clemens, with scripture services at 7:00 p.m. Rite of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday at St. Louis Catholic Church, with 10:00 a.m. visiting. Fr. Douglas Bignall, pastor will officiate. Burial will be in St. Peters Cemetery in Clinton Township. Memorials are suggested to “Wishes of the Family”. For information and Guest Book kaatzfunerals.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.