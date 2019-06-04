|
|
63, of Harrison Township, MI passed away on June 4th, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born September 2nd, 1955, to Louis and Colleen Jankowski Caloia in Michigan. She had a tremendous spirit and loved life. She married Larry Bidigare in Harrison Township in the fall of 1980 whereupon they had two children Lauren and Daniel. Denise loved her children and family more than anything. She was an artist, master gardener, loved her two cats Ziggy and Ming Ming. She is survived by her husband Larry, daughter Lauren, son Daniel, sister Cindy Caloia, niece Lisa Hintz and husband and their two children Dominic and Rachel, her sister in law Theresa Jones and Nancy Corwin and their spouses and six nieces and nephews and nine great-nieces and nephews. The family honors the memory of Denise and invites you to visit and share memories Thursday 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Wm. R. Hamilton Chapel, Mt. Clemens, with scripture services at 7:00 p.m. Rite of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday at St. Louis Catholic Church, with 10:00 a.m. visiting. Fr. Douglas Bignall, pastor will officiate. Burial will be in St. Peters Cemetery in Clinton Township. Memorials are suggested to “Wishes of the Family”. For information and Guest Book kaatzfunerals.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on June 5, 2019