Bill Meyers, age 59, passed away on September 15, 2020. Beloved husband Lynn (Nee Myny). Loving father of Chad (Noelle) and Madeline. Proud grandfather of Mia and Lilah. Dear brother of Diane Fishback, Debra Miller and the Linda Leija. Bill was also survived by many other close relatives. A visitation will be held in Bill's honor at the Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home 8459 Hall Road (3 Blks E. of Van Dyke), Utica from 2pm-8pm on Friday (September 18th).



