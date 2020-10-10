Bill Olendorf - Craftsman and builder. Bill Olendorf passed away October 5, 2020, after finishing his daily morning run in the Tucson, AZ, neighborhood where he lived with his wife, Sondra, and family. Bill was 78 years old. Born in Detroit in 1942, Bill was a car guy who began his career as a corvette-driving GM engineer, but abandoned corporate life to pursue his love of skiing in Aspen, Colorado, in the mid-1960s. There he met a young nurse named Sondra, who had worked her way through school and was taking a sabbatical from responsibility before returning east to begin her career. She wanted to learn how to ski and Bill was happy to teach her. The couple fell in love and started their family. After the birth of their daughter, Bill and Sondra returned to the Detroit area and Bill went to work with his dad in the family building business, Olendorf Construction. Initially, Bill followed in his father’s footsteps, building solid brick ranch homes on streets with names like “Olen” and “Dorf,” but when his younger brother Don joined the business in the 1970s, the brothers expanded their horizons, developing a subdivision of energy-efficient homes in a development called Banbury, which was featured in Woman’s Day magazine. Never one to limit his options, Bill left the building business to pursue a career in finance, moving to Brooklyn, NY, in 1995 and crafting deals with industry giants, including Monsanto. During those years, Bill also began building rustic furniture and restoring log homes. A connoisseur of natural woods, his expertise and craftsmanship drew customers with challenging projects that he loved. Over the years, Bill’s family grew to include three children--Barbara, Jenny, and Will--who grew up in Shelby Township, MI, among the houses their dad had built. One by one, the children moved west to Arizona and eventually Bill, who was making furniture at home, and Sondra, who had ascended the ranks to become head of nursing and operations at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, followed them. Sondra retired and Bill moved his woodworking shop into the garage. Bill and Sondra spent the last ten years surrounded by children and grandchildren. Bill is survived by his wife Sondra Olendorf, nee Briscoe; his three children Barbara Ray, Jennifer Lynn, and William Christopher Olendorf; four grandchildren, Claire, Sammy, Otto, and Colette; and his brother Don Olendorf. He was predeceased by his mother, Dorothea Wanita Olendorf, nee Miller, and his father Donald Ray Olendorf. Memorial services will be announced at a future time.



