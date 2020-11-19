1/1
Bill Parker, age 89, formerly of East China Twp., passed away November 17, 2020. He was born in Beech Creek, Kentucky on December 2, 1930 to the late John and Gladys Parker. He worked as a car salesman in metro Detroit for many years. He enjoyed tinkering with electronics and computers. He even built his own computers well into his retirement years at the amazement of his family. Bill cherished his family most of all and making memories with them. He is survived by his wife of 12 years; Lila Parker, his children; Cindy (Wayne), Shawn (Carol), Kevin (Jodi) and Kelly. He is also survived by his grandchildren; Lyndsey, Erik, Stacey, Toni, Donnie, Billy, Shannon, Dustin, and Fawn, as well as 22 great-grandchildren and 24 great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving are Lila's children; Susan, Steven, Mary, Tom, Colleen, Janet, Lyn, Rob and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife; Jean Parker, daughters; Victoria and Christa and granddaughter; Donna. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 21 at L.C. Friederichs and Son Funeral Home, St. Clair. Visiting hours will be Friday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Rosehill Cemetery, East China Twp. Due to Covid-19 guidelines attendance is limited to 25 people at a time at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association. To leave the family a message of comfort please visit: www.lcfandson.com

