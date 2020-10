Or Copy this URL to Share

Taylor, Billie Jane Age 79. October 4, 2020. Beloved Wife of 52 years to Richard. Loving Mother to Richard Jr. & Ryan (Katy). Dear Grandmother to Sean Patrick. Dear Sister to Joan Nault, Peggy Donegan and the late Bobby Duke. Also leaves any nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday October 7th from 2-9PM at the A. H. Peters Funeral Home 32000 Schoenherr Rd. (at Masonic Blvd.) Facial Coverings are required.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store