Services
Kaul Funeral Home
28433 Jefferson Ave
St. Clair Shores, MI 48081
(586) 775-2424
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kaul Funeral Home
28433 Jefferson Ave
St. Clair Shores, MI 48081
Service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
Kaul Funeral Home
28433 Jefferson Ave
St. Clair Shores, MI 48081
Birney Bickford Obituary
Bickford, Birney Lloyd; 71; of New Baltimore; passed away in the company of family on June 15, 2019. He is survived by his devoted wife Elaine (nee Schneider). He was preceded in death by his parents Lloyd & Kathleen and his sister Judith and brother Michael. Memorial visitation will be in Kaul Funeral Home 28433 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores, Thursday, June 27, 2019, 3 to 8 p.m. with service at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers family suggests a donation to the Michigan Humane Society.
Published in The Macomb Daily on June 25, 2019
