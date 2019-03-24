|
|
March 22, 2019, age 83. Beloved husband of the late Shirley. Devoted friend of Phyllis DeMulenaere and her three children and six grandchildren. Loving father of Deborah (the late Stanley). Dear brother of Jim (Aletha) Rose. Visitation Tuesday 4-8pm at Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 8459 Hall Rd. (3 blks east of Van Dyke), Utica. Funeral service Wednesday 10:00am at the funeral home. Memorial contributions to the Memorial Baptist Church Deaf Ministry. Please share a memory at SullivanFuneralHome.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 25, 2019