Bobby G. Turner
Bobby G. Turner, age 74, of Sterling Heights, Michigan, passed away on November 2, 2020. He is the beloved father of Debra Gasiorowski (Paul), Kimberly Miller (James), and Jerry Turner (Julie); Cherished grandfather of Nathan Holmes (Amanda), Chad Holmes (Karie), Justin Schultz, Jessica Schultz, Crystal Schultz, Joseph Turner and Jacob Turner; Loving great-grandfather of Kaylynn Holmes. Bob was born and raised in Tracy City, Tennessee. He worked hard his whole life, owning and running his own business, Turner Insulation, for over 39 years. He loved to spend time and laugh with his family, telling his stories. The way he told his stories, “the world according to Bob” was something special to those who knew and loved him, and will be most missed about him. A visitation will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 from 11 a.m. until time of a prayer service at 1 p.m. at Resurrection Funeral Home, 40800 Hayes Road, Clinton Township, MI 48038. Interment will take place at Cadillac Memorial Gardens East. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at:

Published in The Macomb Daily from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Resurrection Funeral Home
NOV
9
Prayer Service
01:00 PM
Resurrection Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Resurrection Funeral Home
40800 Hayes Road
Clinton Township, MI 48038
5864123000
Memories & Condolences
