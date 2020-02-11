The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc.
3801 18 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48314
(586) 997-3838
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc.
3801 18 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48314
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
6:00 PM
E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc.
3801 18 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48314
View Map
Lying in State
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:30 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Bogdan Lukowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bogdan (Danny) Lukowski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bogdan (Danny) Lukowski Obituary
Lukowski, Bogdan (Danny) Age 76. Dear husband of Rose Marie. Loving father of Richard and Rochelle. Beloved grandfather of Dan. Visitation will take place at the Sterling Heights chapel of E.J. Mandziuk and Son Funeral Directors, Thursday, 3-9 p.m. with a Rosary at 6 p.m. Mass of the Christion Burial will take place on Friday at Our lady of Czestochowa. Mr. Lukowski will lie instate from 10 a.m. until Mass at 10:30 a.m. Entombment will take place Friday at Resurrection Cemetery. To share memories, please visit:
Published in The Macomb Daily on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bogdan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -