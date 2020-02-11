|
Lukowski, Bogdan (Danny) Age 76. Dear husband of Rose Marie. Loving father of Richard and Rochelle. Beloved grandfather of Dan. Visitation will take place at the Sterling Heights chapel of E.J. Mandziuk and Son Funeral Directors, Thursday, 3-9 p.m. with a Rosary at 6 p.m. Mass of the Christion Burial will take place on Friday at Our lady of Czestochowa. Mr. Lukowski will lie instate from 10 a.m. until Mass at 10:30 a.m. Entombment will take place Friday at Resurrection Cemetery. To share memories, please visit:
Published in The Macomb Daily on Feb. 12, 2020