Bonita Mester

Bonita Mester Obituary
Mester, Bonita, age 66, passed away suddenly on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Mid-Michigan Medical Center in Midland. She was born on July 19, 1952 in Detroit to Salvatore and Lillian (Olesky) Biondo. Bonnie lived in West Branch for over 20 years, formerly from Warren. Bonnie was a loving mother and is survived by her children, Melissa (Phil) Montgomery, Amanda Palitti, Lisa Montgomery, John Montgomery, Holly Mester and Noelle (Mark) McPherson; 10 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; sister, Christine (Dale)Phillips; brothers, Sam (Mary Jo) Biondo and Joe (Terese) Biondo; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Robert Mester and baby brother, John. Visitation at Steuernol & McLaren Funeral Home in West Branch will begin on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 5 to 9 p.m. The Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the funeral home at 11 a.m. with visitation starting at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Pastor Chad Deerman will officiate. Memorial Contributions can be made to the family. Online condolences can be shared at
Published in The Macomb Daily on June 4, 2019
