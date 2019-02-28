The Macomb Daily Obituaries
Gendernalik Funeral Home, Inc.
35259 Twenty-Three Mile Rd
New Baltimore, MI 48047
(586) 725-0177
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gendernalik Funeral Home, Inc.
35259 Twenty-Three Mile Rd
New Baltimore, MI 48047
Rosary
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
Gendernalik Funeral Home, Inc.
35259 Twenty-Three Mile Rd
New Baltimore, MI 48047
Service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Gendernalik Funeral Home, Inc.
35259 Twenty-Three Mile Rd
New Baltimore, MI 48047
Bonita R. (Carter) Kaczor, age 74, died on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Rose Carter and her brother Brian. Left to remember her are her husband, Robert, her daughter, Robyn Lin (Jeff) Sjogren, grandchildren: Ian, Finn and Elinor Sjogren; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation 3 - 8 p.m. Sunday, March 3 with a 7 p.m. Rosary at Gendernalik Funeral Home, 35259 23 Mile, New Baltimore. Funeral service will be held Monday, March 4 at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. The Kaczor family would like to extend our gratitude to the staff at Shelby Nursing Home in Utica for caring for her all these years. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Isidore Church. gendernalikfh.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 3, 2019
