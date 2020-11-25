1/1
Bonnie Akom
Bonnie June Akom, age 96, of St. Clair Shores, Michigan passed away on November 22, 2020. She was born on May 28, 1924, to the proud parents of Glen and Bonnie Brady in Detroit, Michigan. Bonnie is the loving mother to Carol Sayers and Nancy (Michael) Boyle. She was preceded in death by her brother Robert, sister Ellen, daughter Bonnie S. Stone and her granddaughter Bonnie S. Sayers. Bonnie is the cherished grandmother to 7 grandchildren: Deborah (Hector) Rivas, Dawn (Louis) D’ambrosio, Laura (Bruce) Stedman, Carolyn (Matt) Kaiser, James (Deanna) Derocha and Thomas (Grace) Derocha.13 great-grandchildren and 2 great great-grandchildren. She is the dear mother-in-law to George Stone. Bonnie was a lifelong resident of St. Clair Shores. She graduated from Lakeshore in 1942. Bonnie is a past Worthy High Priestess of White Shrine of Jerusalem as well as a lifelong member of the Order of Eastern Star. Bonnie was a member of 2 different chapters of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution. Her most recent chapter being Elizabeth Bienaime, NSDAR in Eastpointe, MI. Bonnie will be missed by many family and friends. Family will receive friends on Monday November 30, 2020, from 2:30 pm – 8:00 pm, at Kaul Funeral Home 28433 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores, Michigan. Memorial donations may be made in Bonnies honor to Lakeshore Presbyterian Church. Family to hold a private funeral service.

Published in The Macomb Daily from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kaul Funeral Home
28433 Jefferson Ave
St. Clair Shores, MI 48081
5867752424
