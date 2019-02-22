The Macomb Daily Obituaries
Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
13650 E. 15 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
McPhillips, Bonnie E., Age 87, February 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Norris for 58 years. Dear mother of Patrick McPhillips and Ann McPhillips. Loving aunt of many nieces and nephews including Catherine Webster of Midland, MI and Janet Fisher-McPeak of Niles, MI. Preceded in death by her sister and 6 brothers. Bonnie was a loving mother who will be deeply missed. Visitation Sunday, February 24 from 2-7pm and Monday 10am until time of Service 10:30am at Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home, 13650 E. 15 Mile Rd., Sterling Heights. Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Centers of Hope or the Michigan Humane Society. Share a memory at
Published in The Macomb Daily on Feb. 23, 2019
