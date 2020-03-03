|
|
age 90, died February 29, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Ovid; loving mother of Linda (Anthony) Burdua and Susan (Ronald) DeClark; adored grandmother of Lisa (Peter), Cynthia and Anthony; dearest great-grandmother of Emily, Kyleigh, Ethan and Annah; aunt of Deborah DeClark; dear sister of the late Jean, late Charles and late James; and daughter of the late Robert and Juwell. Visitation will be March 6th from 2-8 pm at Hauss-Modetz Funeral Home, 47477 Romeo Plank, Macomb. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. with 10 a.m. instate on March 7th at Immanuel Lutheran Chapel, 47120 Romeo Plank, Macomb. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Immanuel Lutheran Chapel Restoration or s.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 5, 2020