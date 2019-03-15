The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
54880 Van Dyke
Shelby Township, MI 48316
586-677-4000
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons Shelby
54880 Van Dyke Ave
Shelby Township, MI
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons Shelby
54880 Van Dyke Ave
Shelby Township, MI
View Map
Service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons Shelby
54880 Van Dyke Ave
Shelby Township, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brad Souva
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brad J. Souva

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Brad J. Souva Obituary
age 54, March 15, 2019 Beloved husband of Lisa for 25 years. Proud father of Jacob and Austin. Dearest son of James and Suzanne. Dear brother of Brian (Julie), Karrie (Darin) Morisette and Kris (Sebastian) Lucido. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Proud graduate of Eisenhower - Class of 1982. Visitation Sunday 2-9pm and Monday 10:00am until time of service, 11:00am, at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc. (Shelby Township) 54880 VanDyke @ 25 Mile Rd. In lieu of flowers, donations to Jacob & Austin's education fund C/O Lisa are greatly appreciated. Interment Resurrection.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
Download Now