age 54, March 15, 2019 Beloved husband of Lisa for 25 years. Proud father of Jacob and Austin. Dearest son of James and Suzanne. Dear brother of Brian (Julie), Karrie (Darin) Morisette and Kris (Sebastian) Lucido. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Proud graduate of Eisenhower - Class of 1982. Visitation Sunday 2-9pm and Monday 10:00am until time of service, 11:00am, at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc. (Shelby Township) 54880 VanDyke @ 25 Mile Rd. In lieu of flowers, donations to Jacob & Austin's education fund C/O Lisa are greatly appreciated. Interment Resurrection.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 16, 2019