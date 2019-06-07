|
King, Bradford J. (Brad), age 62, of Eddyville, KY, formerly of Harrison Township, MI passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic after a short illness. He was born December 5, 1956 in Mount Clemens, MI to James D. and Jean King. He proudly served with the Macomb County Sheriff Department in Mount Clemens, Michigan for 25 years before he retired. He is survived by his wife, Mary Jane, (MJ), King, one daughter, Christin Burton and husband, Nick of Eddyville, KY; one son, Ryan King of Eddyville, KY; two step-sons Dr. Larry McMann and wife, Amanda of Traverse City, MI and Jason McMann of Roseville, MI; two sisters, Jamie King and husband, Dennis Lefan of Dycusburg, KY and Tracy Bennett and husband, Eddie of Marion, KY; two aunts, Gail Forrest and husband, Ken, and Gwen Kotwicki and husband, Duane, both of Mount Clemens, MI; two nieces, Blair Travis and husband, Garrett of Calvert City, KY and Allison McQuigg and husband, Devin of Kuttawa, KY; and nephew, Jay Bennett of Marion, KY; and seven grandchildren, Liam, Megan, Kaley, Izzy, Charlie, Jaxx and Maeve; and his faithful companion, Candy Bar. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Jean King; his paternal grandparents, Cleo and Hazel King; his maternal grandparents, Woodrow and Gertrude Boyer; his brother, Cameron King and niece, Andrea Lefan. A remembrance of his life will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Mangan’s Irish Hut, Mount Clemens, MI between 1 to 3 p.m. All friends and family are invited to join in this remembrance. In lieu of flowers, family request donations to be sent to Transplant House of Cleveland, 11514 Mayfield Road, #1, Cleveland, OH 44106.
Published in The Macomb Daily on June 9, 2019