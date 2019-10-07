The Macomb Daily Obituaries
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
54880 Van Dyke
Shelby Township, MI 48316
586-677-4000
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons Shelby
54880 Van Dyke Ave
Shelby Township, MI
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons Shelby
54880 Van Dyke Ave
Shelby Township, MI
Service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
9:30 AM
St. John Vianney Catholic Church
54045 Schoenherr Road
Shelby Township, MI
Service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Vianney Catholic Church
54045 Schoenherr Road
Shelby Township, MI
Brady Robert Youngblood Obituary
Age 11, October 6, 2019. Beloved son of Joe and Erin. Dearest brother of Molly. Cherished grandson of Bob & Carol Youngblood and Mike & Diana Ronayne. Sadly missed by many aunts, uncles and dear friends. Best buddy of Samantha Raab. Visitation Wed. 2-9pm at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc. (Shelby Township) 54880 Van Dyke at 25 Mile Rd. Prayers and Sharing 7:00pm. Instate Thurs. 9:30am at St. John Vianney Church 54045 Schoenherr (S. of 25 Mile) until Mass, 10:00am. Donations to "Parents and Friends of Glen H. Peters" are greatly appreciated. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Oct. 8, 2019
