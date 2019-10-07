|
Age 11, October 6, 2019. Beloved son of Joe and Erin. Dearest brother of Molly. Cherished grandson of Bob & Carol Youngblood and Mike & Diana Ronayne. Sadly missed by many aunts, uncles and dear friends. Best buddy of Samantha Raab. Visitation Wed. 2-9pm at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc. (Shelby Township) 54880 Van Dyke at 25 Mile Rd. Prayers and Sharing 7:00pm. Instate Thurs. 9:30am at St. John Vianney Church 54045 Schoenherr (S. of 25 Mile) until Mass, 10:00am. Donations to "Parents and Friends of Glen H. Peters" are greatly appreciated. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Oct. 8, 2019