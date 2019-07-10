|
Eschenburg, Brenda Sue (Stokes), age 59 of Clinton Township, passed away Monday morning at McLaren Macomb. She was born September 28, 1959 to LeRoy and Patricia (Smith) Stokes in Great Falls, Montana.Brenda loved flowers and spent many hours with her hands in the dirt. She was a dedicated employee, caring friend, a beautiful sister, doting mother and grandmother and a caretaker for all. Her strong faith continues to offer comfort even in her passing but she will be eternally missed. Surviving are her children, Lindsay (Joshua) Blum, Paul Eschenburg; grandchildren, Elijah, Liliana, Charlotte and Maxwell Blum; mother, Patricia Lech; step father, Raymond Lech; siblings, Saundra Mies, Michael (Dawn) Stokes and Danny (Louella) Stokes. Brenda was predeceased by her father, LeRoy Stokes. Visiting hours are from 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., Sunday, July 14, 2019 with a 6:00 p.m. memorial service at Will and Schwarzkoff Funeral Home, 233 Northbound Gratiot, Mount Clemens. Share memories at
Published in The Macomb Daily on July 11, 2019