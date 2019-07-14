|
age 60, formerly of Sterling Heights, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Woodland Hospice in Mt. Pleasant after a brief illness. Brian was born on September 11, 1958, in Detroit, the son of Leonard and Shirley (Prisby) Henk, who preceded him in death. Brian worked in many advanced computer applications for large companies including, Honeywell, GM, EDS, and HP. But Brian was much more than a computer geek, as his numerous friends will agree. His wit, humor, sarcasm, and compassion were legendary. Brian is survived by brothers, Leonard A. (Carol) Henk and Dr. Gregory J. (Christine) Henk; nephews and niece, Dr. Brian Patrick (Bessie) Henk and their daughter Brooklyn, Erin (Ben) Bode, and Andrew Henk; Mike E. Clark; and loving dog, Mikey J. Fox. A Memorial Mass for Brian will be celebrated at St. Matthews Catholic Church, 6021 Whittier, Detroit, Mich. 48224 on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Following the service, the celebration of Brian's life will continue at a luncheon/party. Memorial contributions may be made to the Michigan Humane Society.
Published in The Macomb Daily on July 15, 2019