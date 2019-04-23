|
|
Buckner, Brian J. of Jackson, age 59, passed away January 27, 2019. He was preceded in death by his mother, Linda A. Buckner-Dinco. Brian is survived by his father, Leamon “Lee” (Kathi) Buckner; sister, Kimberly (William) Aydelotte and numerous loving family members. Brian enjoyed horses and all animals. He volunteered with the Jackson County Handicap Riding Program for many years. A celebration of Brian’s life will be held at 11 A.M. Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Sherwood Funeral Home, Grass Lake with Pastor Larry Embury officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sitting Tall 4-H, c/o Jackson County Extension Office, 1715 Lansing Ave., Suite 257, Jackson, MI 49202. Please sign Brian’s guest book at
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 24, 2019