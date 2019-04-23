The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sherwood Funeral Home - Grass Lake
1109 Norvell Rd.
Grass Lake, MI 49240
517-522-3000
For more information about
Brian Buckner
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Sherwood Funeral Home - Grass Lake
1109 Norvell Rd.
Grass Lake, MI 49240
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Buckner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian J. Buckner

Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers

Brian J. Buckner Obituary
Buckner, Brian J. of Jackson, age 59, passed away January 27, 2019. He was preceded in death by his mother, Linda A. Buckner-Dinco. Brian is survived by his father, Leamon “Lee” (Kathi) Buckner; sister, Kimberly (William) Aydelotte and numerous loving family members. Brian enjoyed horses and all animals. He volunteered with the Jackson County Handicap Riding Program for many years. A celebration of Brian’s life will be held at 11 A.M. Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Sherwood Funeral Home, Grass Lake with Pastor Larry Embury officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sitting Tall 4-H, c/o Jackson County Extension Office, 1715 Lansing Ave., Suite 257, Jackson, MI 49202. Please sign Brian’s guest book at
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now