Brian Miller Obituary
Brian S. Miller, age 60 of Clinton Township, died Saturday, September 21, 2019. Born December 1, 1958 in Mount Clemens to Janette Parker Miller and the late Dale Miller. Employed for over 25 years for Macomb Intermediate School District at Lutz School retiring in 2015. Survived by wife of 39 years, Joanne, mother Janette Munn, children Andrea (Daniel) Owen, Stephen Miller, grandchildren, Emily and Jacob Owen and Arianna Miller, brothers, Buddy Miller, Richard (Gale) Miller, Dennis (Kimberley) Miller, and nieces and nephews. Visitation today 3-8 pm in the Harold W. Vick Funeral Home, 140 South Main, Mount Clemens, Michigan. Funeral services Wednesday 11:00 am (visiting starting at 10:00 am) in the funeral home. View full obituary at
Published in The Macomb Daily on Sept. 24, 2019
