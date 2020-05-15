Brian Shawn Drummy, Sr., Chesterfield - Age 64, Passed away peacefully at home May 5, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Devoted husband of Linda Marie Drummy of 42 years. Dear father of Shawn Marie (Corey), Brian Jr. (Chris), Leroy (Inga), Cheryl, Kristi, Emily and Anthony. A beloved grandfather and great grandfather. Brother of Thomas (Mary), Sarah (Mike) Verlinden. He was predeceased by his parents, John Leonard and Sarah Ann Drummy, and his siblings Mary Ann Merikoski, John Drummy Jr., Mary Virginia Copley, Lawrence Drummy, and Gloria Lorton. Memorial contributions in his name are appreciated to St. Vincent and Sarah Fisher Center 16800 Trinity St., Detroit, Michigan 48219



