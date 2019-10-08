|
|
Brian Christopher Stepniak of Sterling Heights Age 60, passed away on October 4, 2019 at his home. Born August 1, 1959 in Detroit, Michigan. Beloved son of Susan (nee Hodak) and the late Floyd Stepniak Loving brother of Robin (Dennis) Richey and Michelle (Bryant) Grytzelius.Proud uncle of Ashley, Matthew, Erin Wiszowaty and Katie and Alex Grytzelius.Brian retired from McDonalds and was a member of St. Lawrence Church. He was also a knight with the St. Lawrence K of C Council #2950.He enjoyed spending time with family, vacationing and taking his dog Brandi for walks. Visitation at the Wm Sullivan & Son Funeral Home 8459 Hall Road (3 Blks E. of Van Dyke) Utica Sunday, October 13 from 2-8pm with a K of C Rosary 7pm.Instate Monday, October 14 9:30 am at St. Lawrence Catholic Church 44633 Utica Road (Btwn Van Dyke & M-59)Utica until time of mass 10:00 amInterment Resurrection Cemetery Clinton Township, MichiganFamily request donations to Detroit Tigers Foundation.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Oct. 11, 2019