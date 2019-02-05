|
|
passed away on February 4, 2019, at the age of 35. Beloved son of Jerry and Karen (Roberts). Loving brother of Michael. Visitation on Friday from 2-8 p.m. at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc, 49150 Schoenherr Rd. (N. of 22 Mile Rd.) Shelby. Funeral service at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Additional visitation on Saturday from 10:00 until funeral service. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with www.wasikfuneralhome.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on Feb. 7, 2019