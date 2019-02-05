Home
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
49150 Schoenherr Road
Shelby Township, MI 48315
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
49150 Schoenherr Road
Shelby Township, MI 48315
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:30 AM
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
49150 Schoenherr Road
Shelby Township, MI 48315
passed away on February 4, 2019, at the age of 35. Beloved son of Jerry and Karen (Roberts). Loving brother of Michael. Visitation on Friday from 2-8 p.m. at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc, 49150 Schoenherr Rd. (N. of 22 Mile Rd.) Shelby. Funeral service at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Additional visitation on Saturday from 10:00 until funeral service. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with www.wasikfuneralhome.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on Feb. 7, 2019
