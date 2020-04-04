|
Bob Jackson, age 94, died on March 27, 2020. Beloved husband of Ila and the late Willagene. Father of Bill (Sharon) of Charlevoix, grandfather of Dan (Lindsay) of New Vineyard, Maine and Andrea (Steven Viger) of East Lansing and great grandfather of seven. Also survived by Ila’s children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Mabel Jackson, his six sisters and three brothers and Ila’s daughter, Marla Farrell. After high school graduation in 1944 Bob served in the US Army until the end of World War II. Following the war Bob attended and graduated from Michigan State Normal College, now Eastern Michigan University. He then taught mathematics in the Roseville Community Schools for the next thirty five years. While there he also earned a master’s degree from Wayne State University. Bob will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 5, 2020