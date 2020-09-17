Carl Francis Lobsinger, age 81 of Troy and formerly of Warren, MI passed away September 15, 2020. He was born December 8, 1938 in Detroit, MI. Devoted Husband of Nancy Jean (nee Rutzel) Lobsinger whom he married on December 3, 1960 in Highland Park, Michigan. Wonderful Father of Eric D. (Laura Valencia) Lobsinger, Jeffrey P. (Jennifer Singler) Lobsinger, David C. (Nancy Harrison) Lobsinger, James M. (Jill DiGiovanni) Lobsinger, Elisa M. (Steve Gooden) Richardson, Jeremy P. (Robyn Sluszinskis) Lobsinger, Lorna J. (Corey) Hadley. Grandfather of 12. Carl is pre-deceased by his siblings, Helen Wilcox, Nancy Joan Lobsinger and John Lobsinger. Private services were held for the family with a Memorial Picnic planned post COVID-19. Please visit hopcroftfuneraldirectors.com
