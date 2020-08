Or Copy this URL to Share

Carl Russell Jarratt, age 67, passed away August 14, 2020. Loving husband of Theresa Jarratt for 34 years. Dear father of Jennifer (Tony) Zens, Nicholas Cirullo, and Sara (Brian) McGinty. Cherished grandfather of 8. Visitation Friday, August 28 from 2-8 p.m. at Resurrection Funeral Home, 40800 Hayes Rd, Clinton Township, MI. Funeral Service Saturday, August 29 at 1 1a.m. at the funeral home. Friends may visit Saturday at 10 a.m. For more information visit:



