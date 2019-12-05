|
Carmen Joyce Schedlbauer, born April 17, 1937, died peacefully on December 3, 2019 at age 82. Her beloved husband Steve and son Stevie preceded her in death as well as sister Irene, brother Marvin, and parents Carmen and Rose Arcari. She is survived by her son Randy, dearest friend Kathy, grandsons Randy, Vince, Keith (Carol), Kevin (Amanda), and Kirk (Jackie), great grandchildren Austin, Kayla, Gracie, and Everly, nieces and nephews Sandy (Mike), Marvin (Brenda), Michelle (Gary), Michael (Cindy), Jolea (Rob) and great nieces Dawson and Robin along with many cousins and friends. Carmen's special gift to all was her extreme generosity and thoughtfulness—from showers of candy and gum to towers of birthday and Christmas presents, Carmen was able to make each of us feel special with the unique and focused attention she gave us. She will be dearly missed.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Dec. 8, 2019