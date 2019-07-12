|
Carol A. Di Teodoro, age 83 of Clinton Township passed away July 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Romulus. Loving mother of the late Dennis, the late Rick, Karen (George) Grobbel, Ken, Maria, Kelley and Romulus. Dear grandmother of 11 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of the late Donald Stephens Jr. and the late Gail Marlene. Memorial visitation 10:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Memorial Mass, Friday, July 19, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Church, 9764 Dixie Highway, Ira. Memorials may be made to the . gendernalikfh.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on July 14, 2019