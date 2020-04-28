|
|
Carol A. Schlaf (Hybol), age 79, passed away on April 23, 2020 in Ft. Myers, FL. Carol was the beloved wife of Lloyd, having celebrated 58 years of wonderful marriage. She was the loving mother of Lori, Steve (Debbie), Tom (Susan), and Larry (Christen). She adored her 7 grandchildren immensely! Carol and Lloyd enjoyed splitting their time the last 24 years between Ft. Myers, FL and Macomb, MI. Carol had a zest for life, enjoying many activities such as pickleball, bike rides, travel, boating, golfing, tennis, mahjong, and shopping. She liked socializing and keeping in contact with all her dear friends and family. She loved watching her kids and grandkids participate in numerous activities. In her passing, she is reunited with her parents Roman and Evelyn Hybol, and her brother David. Her family has tremendous comfort in knowing she is no longer suffering after battling many illnesses for a very long time. A memorial service/celebration of life is being planned for a later time in Michigan; there are no visitations at this time. Online condolences or to share a memory can be made at: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/fort-myers-fl/carol-schlaf-9148005
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 29, 2020