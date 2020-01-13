The Macomb Daily Obituaries
Carol Ann (Roe) Brazil

Carol Ann (Roe) Brazil Obituary
Carol Ann Brazil (Roe), wife of John for 56, years, passed away at the age of 79 in her Harrison Township home. Loving mother of John Jr., Matthew (Melissa), Amiee (Chad) Hansen, Angela (Dustin) Soper and the late Joseph Langtry. Grandmother of 9 and great grandmother of 5. She was an avid golfer, bowler and a talented baker. She loved to read, served as a trustee and clerk of Harrison Township and was a life long learner, good friend and story teller. Visitation Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 3:00pm to 9:00pm Kaul Funeral Home. Funeral Service Friday, Jan. 17. 2020 visiting starting at 10:00am until the time of service at 11:00am. Kaul Funeral Home 35201 Garfield, Clinton Twp. MI 48035. Donations in Carol's honor can be made to the Karmanos Cancer Center. kaulfuneralhome.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on Jan. 14, 2020
