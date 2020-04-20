|
Carol Ann Smith, 77, of St. Clair Shores, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family Friday, April 17, 2020. Carol was born April 9, 1943 to the late Lawrence and Mae Ottenbacher. Beloved wife of James Smith, he lost his sweetheart; cherished mother of Michael (Heather) and Jeffrey (Stephanie) Smith; caring grandmother of Kyle (Chrissy), Ashley (Richard), Cody (EJ), Kristine and Justin (Ryan); great grandmother of Payton and Makayla. Also, survived by her siblings, Helen, Barbara, Harvey, Rosemary and Shirley, sister-in-law, Joyce and brother-in-law Jay (Sharron). Preceded in death by her siblings, Delores, Lawrence Jr., Marian, Fredrick, Charles, Cynthia and George, brother-in-law, Jim Strong. Carol was married to the love of her life, James, for 57 years and lived in Harper Woods for 45 years. She enjoyed watching the Pistons, loved spending time with her family and going to Caseville. Carol was a loving role model and a big-hearted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt that will be greatly missed.………As Carol would say, “Be nice now”. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to “Wishes of the Family” To leave condolences please visit: Rewaltpeshekfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 21, 2020