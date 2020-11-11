Carol Ann Stauch (November 5, 2020). Age 64. Born on February 1, 1956, to James and Cluda Kalich. Their second daughter, after Julianna, Carol also had three brothers, Lawrence, James, and Jeffrey. She grew up in St. Clair Shores, where she attended Lake Shore High School, graduating in 1974. On September 15, 1978, she married Michael Stauch. Together the two shared 42 years of marriage, a daughter, Shawn (from her husband’s previous marriage), and two sons, Michael and Matthew. She will be remembered as a loving mother, a beloved aunt to 14 nieces and nephews, a doting grandmother, or “Oma,” to five grandchildren — Austin, Adam, Aiden, Emmaline, and Till, with another on the way — and a great-grandmother to Maverick. Carol was also an avid reader, a gracious host for game nights playing Bunco and Hand-and-Foot with her many friends, and the reigning Euchre champion for the Kalich family. Her memory is a blessing to all who have known her, and we will keep it “until the day breaks, and the shadows flee away.



