Services
Kaul Funeral Home
35201 Garfield Rd
Clinton Township, MI 48035
(586) 792-5000
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Kaul Funeral Home
35201 Garfield Rd
Clinton Township, MI 48035
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ronald Catholic Church
17701 15 Mile Rd.
Clinton Twp., MI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Ronald Catholic Church
17701 15 Mile Rd
Clinton Twp, MI
View Map
Carol Bolter

Carol Bolter Obituary
Bolter, Carol Marie, age 81, passed away on March 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert; adored mother of Michael (Suzanne); proud grandma of Samantha and Cassandra. She was preceded in death by her parents, Anthony and Martha Gennrich, and her siblings: Jerome, Joe, Marion, Bob, Elizabeth, and Eddie. Family will greet friends from 3pm-8:30pm on Sun., Mar. 10 at Kaul Funeral Home, 35201 Garfield Rd., Clinton Twp. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30am on Mon., Mar. 11, at St. Ronald Catholic Church, 17701 15 Mile Rd., Clinton Twp. Instate 10:00am until mass. Interment following at Resurrection Cemetery. Donations may be made to the . Fond memories may be offered to the family at www.KaulFuneralHome.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 8, 2019
