Bolter, Carol Marie, age 81, passed away on March 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert; adored mother of Michael (Suzanne); proud grandma of Samantha and Cassandra. She was preceded in death by her parents, Anthony and Martha Gennrich, and her siblings: Jerome, Joe, Marion, Bob, Elizabeth, and Eddie. Family will greet friends from 3pm-8:30pm on Sun., Mar. 10 at Kaul Funeral Home, 35201 Garfield Rd., Clinton Twp. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30am on Mon., Mar. 11, at St. Ronald Catholic Church, 17701 15 Mile Rd., Clinton Twp. Instate 10:00am until mass. Interment following at Resurrection Cemetery. Donations may be made to the . Fond memories may be offered to the family at www.KaulFuneralHome.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 8, 2019