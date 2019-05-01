The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ford Funeral Home
26560 Van Dyke Avenue
Center Line, MI 48015-1288
(586) 754-2464
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol James
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol James

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carol James Obituary
James, Carol, age 83, died May 1, 2019. Beloved Wife of John. Dear Mother of Deborah (George) McKeown and Anita (Kermit) Stiltner. Also survived by 6 Grandchildren, 9 Great Grandchildren, sister and brother. Visitation Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 2-8 pm at Ford Funeral Home, 26560 Van Dyke (South of 11 Mile Road or the I-696 expressway), Center Line, Michigan. Instate Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church, 11071 East 11 Mile Road, Friday, May 3, 2019 from 10 am until time of Funeral Service 11 am. Interment Christian Memorial Cultural Center. Memorial contributions may be made to Henry Ford Hospice.
Published in The Macomb Daily on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ford Funeral Home
Download Now