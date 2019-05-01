|
|
James, Carol, age 83, died May 1, 2019. Beloved Wife of John. Dear Mother of Deborah (George) McKeown and Anita (Kermit) Stiltner. Also survived by 6 Grandchildren, 9 Great Grandchildren, sister and brother. Visitation Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 2-8 pm at Ford Funeral Home, 26560 Van Dyke (South of 11 Mile Road or the I-696 expressway), Center Line, Michigan. Instate Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church, 11071 East 11 Mile Road, Friday, May 3, 2019 from 10 am until time of Funeral Service 11 am. Interment Christian Memorial Cultural Center. Memorial contributions may be made to Henry Ford Hospice.
Published in The Macomb Daily on May 2, 2019