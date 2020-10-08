Carol Ridal Garber, 75, a resident of Macomb Township, Michigan, passed away of pneumonia on September 4, 2020. Carol is survived by her three daughters, Cindy Garber - Thomasson (husband Todd), Chris Garber, and Robin Garber and her grandson Brendon Brown. She is survived by her brother Roland Ridal, sister Phyllis Ridal Sutton (husband George), sister-in-law Mary Ridal and numerous nieces and nephews. Carol was a role model for her girls as well as anyone who knew her. From being a Brownie leader to a Girl scout leader, Avon salesperson to Avon Sales Team leader, Tupperware Sales person to a Tupperware District Manager, Part time bank teller to Vice President of the Bank she was a constant inspiration. She retired from Huntington Banks as Vice President over the Classic Account where she planned events such as fashions shows, holiday parties and trips for Classic account members. She was the first woman to become a member of the Mount Clemons Kiwanis club. Her love for the City of Mount Clemens and support of the community she was recognized as a Leader of Mount Clemens where one would drive by and see her on the billboard sharing the honor. It was her love for travel and entrepreneurial spirit that after retiring she became a travel agent and started her own company “Carol’s Capers” where she sold travel packages and traveled all over the world. After Carol retired for the second time and closed Carol’s Capers she enjoyed entertaining, reading, listening to music, doing crossword puzzles or playing games on her iPad and of course sharing stories of her travels. The burial and celebration of life for Carol Garber will be held in November.



