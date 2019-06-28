Home

Willis, Carol (Miller) , born June 10, 1943, Fitzgerald High School Class of 1962, passed away quietly at home surrounded by her loved ones. She is predeceased by her husband Robert (Bob) Willis. She is survived by her sisters Sharon Prieur and Lori Lewis and her brother Robert Miller. Loving mother to Robin (Dan) Wesner, Robert (Deanne) Willis and Tracey (Kenneth) Pietro. Grandmother to Amber, Daniel, Chancellor, Michael, Bobby, Keigan, Ken, Scarlette, Tara, Dominic, Michelle and Cullen. Great Grandmother to Issac & Juliet. Visitation will be held at the Sterling Heights Chapel of E.J. Mandziuk and Son (3801 18 Mile Rd.) on Tuesday, July 2nd from 3:00 until 9:00 pm. Funeral Service will be the following day, Wednesday, at the funeral home with an instate time of 9:00 am until service at 11 am. Please share memories at
Published in The Macomb Daily on June 30, 2019
